Celebrating the life of Miles Hefner

The motorcycle community came together on Saturday to honor a late veteran and his surviving wife.
Dozens of bikers met up at a home on N. Conant rd. for the Miles Hefner Memorial Motorcycle ride.
Hefner was known for his love of motorcycles, and being a WWII veteran. When he passed just before turning 99 this year, the memorial ride was organized in his honor.
The ride started at his former home that he built and ended on Coon rd. at the second house he built where his wife Betty Hefner of nearly 77 years still lives.
Betty says, “He loved motorcycles.”
Shannon Mellano, the granddaughter of Miles and Betty says, “There’s several of his family members that he passed that on to and they’re here today riding riding also."
Hefner's family and friends showed up, and even some strangers that just wanted to pay their respects to a veteran that has passed on.
Shawn Parlette, another grandkid of the couple says, “Just that all these people would come out here to support him and also showing support to all of our other veterans and it’s amazing to have all these people show up to do this to honor our grandfather.”
Hefner’s family say that he was able to take his last bike ride last May at the age of 98.