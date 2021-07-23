Celina Lake Festival back this weekend after a year off

Grand Lake St. Marys will be busy over the weekend as the Celina Lake Festival starts up again after a year off. The lake fest opened early Friday with merchant and craft sales, concessions, and carnival rides. The entertainment tent will feature new musical acts Friday and Saturday evenings.
Friday at 7:45 PM is the popular Amphicar "Splash In" event, and fireworks will round out the night at 10 PM. A member of the Celina Lake Festival Steering Committee, Dylan Correll, says there are plenty of activities and attractions for all ages throughout the weekend.
"We're super family friendly. We try to make it as appealing as possible to a lot of different families, and we're wide open here in the park, it's a pretty spacious little area," Correll explains. "And we have a giant parade tomorrow on Saturday which brings a really big crowd. But it's really awesome to see everybody getting involved and the reason we all do it is because we care so much about our community."
The Celina Lake Festival will run Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25th. Sunday is dedicated to Kids' Day, which will feature the fishing derby. For a full schedule of events, visit celinalakefest.com.