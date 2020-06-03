Celina Summer Lake Festival cancelled

Yet another long-time summer festival is cancelled to due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Celina Lake Festival Steering Committee has announced that all aspects of the 2020 Lake Festival will be cancelled. This would have been the 59th annual festival that draws thousands of people to Grand Lake and the city of Celina. The committee says every possible option was explored to hold the event but the safety of patrons, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and the community is their number one priority.
The festival will be back in 2021 on the weekend of July 23-25.