Chamber's Real American Sunrise meeting focuses on mental health

There was discussion on personal mental health among business leaders and how that may be impacting work and productivity in their careers. The takeaway is that we often tack on more than we can handle and we should invest in our "yes" by saying "no" to something else. The vice president of Bluffton University was keynote speaker at the meeting with a topic on emotional intelligence and how we can use it to develop leadership in the workplace.
"It has an impact on how we interact in personal ways with our co-workers, how we respond to meetings. If we recognize that a meeting is getting stressful we can then unpack that and figure out where is that coming from, why are we feeling stressed about this, why are we responding as we are, that allows us then to have a more nuanced response to that issue," says Lamar Nisly, Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs at Bluffton University.
Next month's Real American Sunrise event will be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 26th. Admission is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
