Chamber's Real American Sunrise meeting focuses on mental health

Mental health was the focus at the monthly Chamber of Commerce "Real American Sunrise" meeting.

There was discussion on personal mental health among business leaders and how that may be impacting work and productivity in their careers. The takeaway is that we often tack on more than we can handle and we should invest in our "yes" by saying "no" to something else. The vice president of Bluffton University was keynote speaker at the meeting with a topic on emotional intelligence and how we can use it to develop leadership in the workplace.

