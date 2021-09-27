It’s a place of acceptance and encouragement for those who need support with mental health, addiction, and homelessness issues.
Changing Seasons, a branch of Coleman Health Services, has moved and is now an official West Ohio Food Bank satellite location. The new location at 529 South Elizabeth is allowing them to serve more people reaching further into the community to provide much-needed assistance.
Coleman Regional Development Director Adah Ellerbrock explains what their services provide, “It’s somewhere they can get support. They can hear about services that are in the area. It’s somewhere where they can just stay safe, warm, dry and have someone to talk to.”
In its first 23 days, Changing Seasons food pantry served 81 families consisting of 161 people. To raise money to restock the shelves, they will be holding a parking lot sale similar to a garage sale on October 1st from 9 am to 6 pm at their new location at 529 South Elizabeth Street. They will also be accepting non-perishable foods items and monetary donations to replenish the pantry.