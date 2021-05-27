Coleman Professional Services' Crisis Stabilization Unit helping those struggling with mental health and addiction issues

It could be considered the triage unit for mental health and addiction treatment in Lima and Allen County.
The Crisis Stabilization Unit managed by Coleman Professional Services is a 15-bed facility to help those 18 years of age and older facing issues from substance use disorder, specific addiction or a dual diagnosis of a mental health issue and drug or alcohol addiction. The unit is 24-7-365 for short term inpatient stabilization to get them directed to more long-term care.
CSU Director Micah Sobota explains, “During that time we see a provider, nursing, social work, and case management to help establish a baseline to get then back to where they need to be.”
He says along with the treatment of those with mental illness and addiction breaking the stigma related to their condition is a huge part of getting better. The crisis stabilization unit is located at 797 South Main Street.