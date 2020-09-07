Columbus Grove switches to hybrid learning because of COVID

Columbus Grove middle and high school announced that they will be moving to a hybrid model for at least the remainder of their first quarter.
The hybrid model was created in order to protect students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, a student was confirmed to have the virus, and through contact tracing a few students were ordered to quarantine at home. To reduce any contact tracing for future cases, instruction will be split into two parts, in school, and at home. Students will be put into groups by the first letter of their last name, where they will then have assigned days that they report to school for learning. The rest of the instruction will be done online.
Benefits that will be seen from the model include smaller classroom sizes as well as bus riders, teachers having flexibility to plan and instruct, and extracurricular activities having a greater chance of continuing during the school year. The school will start the hybrid model on September 14th.