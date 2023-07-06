July 6, 2023, Press Release from Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center: DAYTON, Ohio - Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the Lima Family YMCA community blood drive Tuesday, July 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 345 S. Elizabeth St.
July 6, 2023, Press Release from Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center: DAYTON, Ohio - Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center monthly community blood drive Wednesday, July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Physician and Cafe Conference Room, 730 W. Market St., Lima.
July 6, 2023, Press Release from Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center: DAYTON, Ohio - Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the Citizens National Bank community blood drive Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 N. Main St., Lima.
