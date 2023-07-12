Community Blood Center partnering with Citizens National Bank and other Lima businesses for blood drives

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In addition to a blood crisis caused largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Blood Center faces the usual summer slump.
Community Blood Center partnering with Citizens National Bank for the first time to hold a blood drive on Friday, July 21. While banks usually give out money, it will be converted into a place to give blood. Supplies are currently low for all blood types, but the need is especially high for Type O.
"I think we do a really good job of supporting our community's financial needs, but there's a big blood need in the community, too. And it's a situation where if you're in need of a blood donation, that's not anything that you can put off; you need it now. It's a great way for us to help our community in another way," said Chad King, senior vice president of Citizens National Bank.
"It's a special time of need right now. This summer has been extremely challenging. We're just getting past the July Fourth weekend, which was tough. We're looking at a summer drought, really poor blood collection, so this is the time to really help out," commented Mark Pompilio, public relations and marketing manager for Community Blood Center.
In addition to the Friday, July 21 blood drive at Citizens National Bank(201 N. Main Street in Lima, Ohio), people can donate Tuesday, July 18 at the Lima Family YMCA(345 S Elizabeth St, Lima, OH 45801) and Wednesday, July 19 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center(730 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801). People can make an appointment online at donortime.com, through the donor time app, or by calling the Community Blood Center at 937-461-3220.