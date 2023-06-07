Congressman Latta says AM radio is vital in response to several car companies removing AM radio in vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - Car companies are looking to remove AM radio receivers from future vehicles, and a local congressman doesn't like that idea.
Automakers, such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Mazda, are removing AM from new electric vehicles because electric engines can interfere with the sound of AM stations. Ford, at one time, was looking at removing AM from both electric and gas-powered vehicles. Some car companies could start doing this for the 2024 models. Congressman Bob Latta, who chairs the House Subcommittee for Communications and Technology, says that AM radio is a great service during emergencies, especially if power and cell service are out. He says it's important for a lot of our smaller stations across the country and the areas they serve.
"You know from high school football games, basketball games, you also have all the different community programming that goes on, it's important for people to stay in touch," says Congressman Bob Latta, (R) Ohio's 5th District. "So we had statistics that show about 45 million people each month are listening to AM, and for us we want to make sure, that number one that for emergency broadcast reasons that we have that in our vehicles, also for all the other reasons that I discussed about what AM does in their local communities."
Latta says he is happy that Ford has agreed to reverse its decision and keep AM radio as an option or be able to download it in future vehicles.