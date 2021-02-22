Cooper Tire gets bought by Goodyear in a $2.5 billion deal

Findlay-based Cooper Tire is getting bought by Akron-based Goodyear in a $2.5 billion deal.
The announcement was made Monday by the two Ohio tire manufactures, which will solidify Goodyear's position as the third-largest tire brand in the world. The company will be headquartered in Akron but will have a presence in Findlay. The sale will also combine both companies’ strengths in light truck and SUV products. Cooper Tire has been around for over one hundred years and was North America’s fifth-largest tire maker. The combined sales for both companies in 2019 were $17.5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.