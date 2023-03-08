Tuesday, March 7, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Seth Hitzeman, 20, Payne – entered a Not Guilty Plea to 1 Count of Aggravated Burglary, F1, 2 Counts of Kidnapping, 2 Counts of Felonious Assault and 1 Count of Theft, F5 – Court set bond at $250,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 3/30/23 at 9:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Kaiden Gilbert, 20, Van Wert – Aggravated Burglary, F1 – sentenced to 8 to 12 years prison with credit for 253 days already served; Felonious Assault, F2 - sentenced to 8 to 12 years prison with credit for 253 days already served; and Theft, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 253 days already served; all sentences are to be served concurrently.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS (ALL ENTERED NOT GUILTY PLEAS)
Sabrina Switzer, 34, Paulding – Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, F2 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Cameran Ogunkayode, 27, Delphos – Tampering with Records, F3 and 2 Counts of Forgery, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Lawrence Suever, 44, Van Wert – 2 Counts of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 - released on surety bond with a not contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Joshua Brown, 41, Van Wert – Domestic Violence, F3 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Tristan Smith, 24, Van Wert – Endangering Children, F3 - released on surety bond with no unsupervised visitation with victim; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Malcolm Oliver, 26, Van Wert – Domestic Violence, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Eric Friedrich, 31, Van Wert – Receiving Stolen Property, F5 and Forgery, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, Van Wert – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F4 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Shaun Berry, 42, Delphos – 4 Counts of Sexual Battery, F3 – released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 4/17/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jonathon Miller, 30, Delphos – changed his plea to guilty of Attempted Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, M1. He was then sentenced to 1 year Community Control, 1 year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/19/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
WAIVER OF TIME
Brendan Bergman, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 9:00 a.m.