COVID testing comes to the Lima Bradfield Community Center

Health Partners of Western Ohio are now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in Lima.
The health partners teamed up with the Bradfield Center to offer testing starting June 1st. To get tested, you first have to set up a telehealth appointment where they will then give you an appointment for the test. Anyone is able to get tested for COVID, even those who haven’t shown symptoms. And, the test is not as unpleasant as you may have seen past COVID testing done.
Dr. Beth West, the chief operations officer at Health Partners of Western Ohio says, “It’s just a swab right inside both nostrils, so it’s not that more invasive, really far back test that you’ve been seeing hospitals and things do.”
To set up a telehealth appointment , call either the North Lima or Gene Wright Community Health Center. All tests will be billed to your insurance, or billed to the COVID relief fund if a person is not insured.