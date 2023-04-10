ADA, OH (WLIO) - An Ada man has died after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck outside of the village.
The Hardin County Sheriff's deputies say just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, TJ Griffin was riding his motorcycle on Township Road 30 when Blake Williams backed his pickup truck onto the roadway. Griffin hit the pickup and was injured and was taken to Lima Memorial Health System where he later died from his injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
4/10/23 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Ada man on Sunday afternoon.
Hardin County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 3:29pm reporting the crash at 775 Township Road 30, Ada where Blake R. Williams of that address had backed his pickup onto the roadway and was struck by a motorcycle driven by Timothy James (TJ) Griffin of Ada. Griffin was transported by ambulance to the Lima Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Ada Police Department, Ada Liberty EMS, the Ada Liberty Fire Department and Osborn Towing.