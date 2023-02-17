Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information on Leroy "Knowledge" Page

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect who was involved in a home invasion and assault in October.
32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way into a home on October 30th. He assaulted the residents and then forced them to drive him to the area of Yoakam and West Breese Road where he got out of the car and left on foot. Law enforcement believes he left the area and could be a threat to others. If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.