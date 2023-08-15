Crime Stoppers seeks Travon Thomas after he failed to appear in court

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help to find a man that skipped out on his trial yesterday in Allen County.
36-year-old Travon Thomas is facing multiple drug trafficking charges and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Thomas was on house arrest with an electronic monitor leading up to his trial, but a bench warrant was issued when Thomas failed to appear in Judge Terri Kohlrieser's court on Monday to start his trial. Crime Stoppers is looking for tips for his recapture and if you have any information, you can call 419-229-STOP.