Cyclist raising money and awareness on behalf of veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI

An attempt at breaking multiple world cycling records in Kenton on Monday, all to raise funds for veterans with traumatic brain injury and PTSD.
Bellefontaine ultra-cyclist Doug Chivington already holds multiple world cycling records in his age group. Monday he began taking laps around the Hardin County Fairgrounds at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued on - without a break - until 8 p.m. He was attempting to set four age-group world records.
Prior to the attempt, "Team Chivington" partnered with the Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey Team, made up of veterans, who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury, known as TBI. The hockey team helps vets work through their injuries, with others facing the same struggle.
"A lot of veterans, a part of our problem is we isolate you know with the stigma that comes along with mental illnesses and mental injuries, and so we tend to isolate a bit and even if those that have the more physical injuries, there's that mental aspect as well so we come together as a team and we're battle buddies again, we look out for each other and check on each other, make sure everyone is alright," explained Rob Hall, Marine Corp. Veteran and Ohio Warriors team member.
The funds being raised with this attempt, and t-shirt sales, go to help fund and equip a sled hockey program, an adaptive sport designed to help heal our veterans.
"An hour on the ice, so when they train that's about 300 dollars for them to go in and have that time on the ice and then also we have these sleds that they use, some of them are adapted specifically for them and then some of them are regular sleds but those are around a thousand," said Amber Chivington, co-founder and crew chief of Team Chivington.
The record-setting attempt is unofficial at this point until recognized by the World Ultra-Cycling Association.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.