Dangers of spending too much time in cold temperatures

With temperatures being low and getting even lower, we spoke with a doctor at Mercy Health St. Rita's for tips on spending time outside.
Dr. James Chan says if you're out in the cold for too long, you run the risk of exposure and even hypothermia, depending on how long you're spending outside.
The biggest thing to keep in mind if you do have to be out there in cold temperatures is to layer your clothing to keep the body temperature up.
"The area that you lose the most heat is your head, so I think that wearing a hat or cap certainly is going to help decrease that heat dissipation," said Dr. Chan. "I would say if you can’t feel your fingers, if you can’t feel your face, and you start shivering, that’s a good time to go back inside."
If you have any major concerns about your health after spending time outside, it's recommended that you stop by the emergency room to be examined.