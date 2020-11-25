Day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days in the pizza industry

Thanksgiving reminds many of turkey and stuffing, but how about the night before?
As people prepare to make the traditional Thanksgiving turkey on Thursday, people are looking for a simple meal the night before. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the top nights for the pizza industry as people are not looking to cook a meal, instead opting for an affordable meal for the family that all will enjoy, and is a low stress choice. This year is no exception as one local business is expecting a big night.
Andy Johnston, Owner of Westgate Entertainment Center said, “We’re expecting a big night of carry out pizza and food to go. Of course, DoorDash and Grubhub, I think will be real big especially with the weather tonight. It’s going to be kind of cold and people don’t want to be going out.”
Other high traffic nights are the Super Bowl, New Year’s Eve, and Halloween.