Day of snow fun at Faurot Park

While the weekend storm did cause some slippery roads, it also created a snowy playground at Sled Hill in Faurot Park.
On top of Sled Hill was the place to be on Sunday as people both young and old took advantage of the fresh powder laid out the night before. Kids bombed down the hill with all sorts of different sleds, just to run right back up to the top. Even those who were taking a break from sledding still continued to play in the snow.
Youngsters were excited to see the amount of snow they woke up to this morning before they decided to go sledding.
Audrina Jones, a 10-year-old from Lima says, “I felt surprised because I haven’t seen this much snow in a long time.”
9-year-old Jordan Coleman continues, “At first when I woke up I didn’t see the snow and then I looked out my window and I said I wanted to go jump in it.”
In case you missed your chance to go sledding today we got a glimpse of what it’s like zooming through the snow.
10-year-old Mason Tatro says, “Snow is like rushing in my face so sometimes I have to close my eyes and the speed— it’s really fun to go down.”
Everyone at the park was excited to see that we got enough snow to spend a Sunday afternoon picking snowball fights and picking up speed on Sled Hill.