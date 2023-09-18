Delphos native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

From the Navy Office of Community Outreach: SAN DIEGO - Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brotherwood, a native of Delphos, Ohio, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Abraham Lincoln.
Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.
Brotherwood, a 2020 Delphos Jefferson High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago.
“My Dad was in the Army, which inspired me to join the military as well,” said Brotherwood. "I thought that it would give me better opportunities after high school."
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Delphos.
“In high school, I did cross country, which helped me to learn how to endure challenges and not give up,” said Brotherwood.
Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America's Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier's speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.
"Sailors are truly the most valuable asset on USS Abraham Lincoln," said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of USS Abraham Lincoln. "The crew has been working hard preparing the ship for deployment since I took command and I can't wait to take the team to sea so that I can see these warfighters in action."
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola. One year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally, and today women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. According to Navy officials, our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
As a member of the Navy, Brotherwood is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“When we deploy, we are there to protect the international waterways and show a presence in international trade lines and waters,” said Brotherwood.
Brotherwood has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“Advancing to third class petty officer is my proudest accomplishment in the Navy,” said Brotherwood. "It took a little bit to get to it, but when I heard my name called at the frocking ceremony, it made it all worth it."
As Brotherwood and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” said Brotherwood. "I like when I visit back home and all my family sees me. They see all that I've accomplished and what it's given me."
Brotherwood is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my mom, Bethany, and my dad, Jamie, for playing a big role in figuring out what I wanted to do after high school,” said Brotherwood. "I thought it would be best to join right after high school to have a career, which they helped me to pursue by taking me to the recruiter's office. My Dad also told me what benefits there were in joining."
“My sister and I joined the Navy at the same time,” added Brotherwood. "She was going to go into the Army at first, but she was not able to go. I was already in the process of joining the Navy, so I told her to join the Navy so that we could go to boot camp at the same time. I remember seeing her in the chow line and thinking that it was nice to know that there was someone there that I had a personal connection. It gave me the motivation to make it through and graduate with her."
Article by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josiah Trombley, Navy Office of Community Outreach