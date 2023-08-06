Delphos Police Department seeking information on Westside Cemetery vandalism

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Police Department is investigating extensive vandalism of the Westside Cemetery.
According to a Facebook post from the Delphos Police Department, sometime between 4 pm on Friday, August 5, and 2 pm on Saturday, August 6, over 70 tombstones were vandalized. The cemetery is a historical location, with many of the graves dating back to the mid-1800s, including some that were damaged.
Anyone who has security camera or doorbell footage with possible relevant information or who may have seen anything suspicious is urged to call the Delphos Police Department at (419)-692-4015.