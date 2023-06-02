Update: The contractor at the Edco property that the building demolition will begin on Monday afternoon.
June 2, 2023 Press Release from the Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: Demolition and remediation efforts are underway at the old EDCO Tool & Supply building located at 1100 E. Kibby St. in Lima, Ohio 45804. Founded in 1940, the EDCO Tool and Supply building once was a manufacturing facility that was eventually converted to a retail outlet for hardware, paints, glass, and other various construction materials and equipment. However, the site has been vacant for the past several years.
The EDCO site is currently owned by the Port Authority of Allen County and managed by the Allen Economic Development Group (AEDG). A brownfield grant from the Ohio Department of Development for $860,500 was awarded to the Port Authority of Allen County to assist in the cleanup of the site.
“At AEDG we see it as a privilege to work with the city and county officials to revitalize properties and to bring about new vitality and growth to the region. The EDCO property is a great example of how we can work together with the City of Lima to bring about positive economic development success to our community,” expresses Dave Stratton, President and CEO of Allen Economic Development Group.
Once the restoration is complete, the 12.67 acres will be an improved community asset for industrial development.
“As more brownfield sites are transformed throughout the Lima community, we can use these assets to attract jobs, promote economic revitalization, and transform neighborhoods. We are excited about the new potential this opens up for the EDCO site,” states Mayor Sharetta Smith.