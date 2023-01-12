Derry Glenn inviting the community to the "I Have A Dream" Awards Dinner and MLK Walk

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on.

This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the City of Lima has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.

