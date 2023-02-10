Destiny Caldwell takes oath of office as Allen County interim prosecutor

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners appointed an interim prosecutor today to fill the vacancy left by Judge Waldick.
Interim prosecutor Destiny Caldwell took her oath of office after over a decade of experience in a variety of positions in the legal field. She became licensed to practice law in 2008 and has served as a prosecutor for over twelve years. She has worked in juvenile, appellate, municipal, and common pleas courts. She also served as chief assistant to Juergen Waldick during his tenure as Allen County Prosecutor. Caldwell says she is honored to be able to be the voice for victims in Allen County.
"The Allen County Prosecutor's Office has always done a good job of representing the citizens of Allen County and I intend to continue that and I believe that I have a great staff of attorneys and support staff who help us in that regard," commented Destiny Caldwell, interim Allen County prosecutor.
The Allen County Republican Party will move to officially appoint Caldwell on February 16th. She will become the first woman to hold the office of Allen County prosecutor.