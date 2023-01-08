DeWine signs spending bill and talks about addressing lack of housing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio hands out billions of American Rescue Plan dollars and looks at addressing the lack of housing in the state. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a spending bill with nearly $6 billion in federal and state dollars to support programs like mental health services, hospitals, and school coronavirus relief. The spending bill put aside $500 million to assist Ohio’s childcare industry. It also had a controversial provision to allow county auditors the authority to set values for low-income housing projects, which could affect real estate tax collection. But DeWine says addressing low-income housing will be one of his priorities in his next two-year budget that need to be completed this summer.

DeWine signs spending bill and talks about addressing lack of housing in Ohio

“We will ask the general assembly to establish a state low-income housing tax credit,” says DeWine. “This is something that we have looked at. Something that we have been thinking about. It is something that a number of states have. We do not have it. I believe that I will be a gamechanger if the legislature does in fact approve that.”

DeWine signs spending bill and talks about addressing lack of housing in Ohio

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.