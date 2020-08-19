Discussing high demand for poll workers and mail-in ballots

There's less than three months left until Election Day, and Allen County’s Board of Elections is hard at work to make accommodations for this year.
Due to added precautions from the pandemic, the Allen County Board of Elections (204 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801) is asking for much needed poll workers. Each polling location requires four workers, two from each party. Anybody is encouraged to apply, as long as they’re at least 17 years old. If you are 17, you must be a senior in high school.
“We need poll workers, we need backup poll workers just in case people get sick or decide that they can’t work that day. We’re going to use alternates," explain Kathy Meyer, Director of the Allen County Board of Elections. "We’re also going to use people to clean during the day, the polling booths, the pens, the screens, and so forth.”
Due to changes in the United States Postal Service, mail delivery has slowed down. Voters who complete mail-in ballots are warned to give themselves enough time to send it in or bring it to a drop box.
Meyer says, “We used to tell you to allow 3-5 days to allow for mail. Now we’re saying at least up to 8 days. So, if you call up here and ask for an application, be prepared for it to take almost 8 days to get to you. The same way with mailing your ballot back. Be prepared to have their return up to 8 days.”
The last day to register to vote for the 2020 election is Monday, October 5th. To register to vote or get a mail-in ballot for Allen County, visit the Board of Elections website here, or call their office at 419-223-8530. To become a poll worker in your county, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website here.