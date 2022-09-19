Doug Brummel Presents Lighten Up at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Monday evening was the first night of a two night performance series at the Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Doug Brummel Presents Lighten Up at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

The nationally-reclaimed Catholic inspirational performer and author Doug Brummel arrived in Delphos Monday Evening to perform the first part of the "Lighten Up!" catholic ministry. Brummel's mission is to take the audience on a one-of-a-kind Catholic faith journey that explores the various aspects of the catholic religion and to evangelize souls. While tonight's performance is aimed to inspire those in their personal faith with God, Brummel fulfills his mission through a truly unique medium.

