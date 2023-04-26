Downtown Lima Inc. brings game show experience to Civic Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Have you ever wanted to be a contestant on a game show? That was the idea behind Downtown Lima Inc.'s latest fundraiser Wednesday evening.
Downtown Lima Inc.'s "Game Show Extravaganza" at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center gave people the chance to play and win prizes in games like "We'll Make a Deal," "Local Celebrity Match," and "The Right Price," based on the classic game shows many grew up watching. Contestants played for prizes like a new TV set, wine, and gift certificates to spend at local shops and restaurants.
Downtown business owners worked together setting up this event to showcase what they have to offer, and why people should "Come on down-town."
"We want to change that perspective that there's nothing to do in Lima. That is not true, it's a Wednesday night and we're doing game shows in downtown. There's always something going on, more is more is more, and that's what's happening in downtown Lima," explained Betsy Billingsley, the executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.
Your Hometown Stations' own Holly Geaman joined in on the fun as the bingo host of the evening.