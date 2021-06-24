Driver flees on foot after car hits gas line in Lima

Police are currently looking for a driver that fled the scene after their car hit a gas line in Lima.
According to the Lima Police Department, a driver was heading northbound on Central Avenue when they struck the gas line at the corner of 4th Street and Central. The driver then proceeded to flee from the scene.
The gas line was successfully shut off shortly after. No evacuations took place.
The Lima Police Department is currently searching for the individual that hit the gas line.
Lima Police, Lima Fire, and Dominion Energy all responded to the scene.