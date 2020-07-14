Dyous pleads guilty to amended charge of robbery

One of the co-defendants suspected of taking part in a pre-meditated robbery last year has decided to change his plea.
Isahia Dyous has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of robbery. His firearm specification and a parole violation from a 2018 case have been dismissed. Dyous is one of four who may have taken part in a robbery at the Maplewood Apartments in Lima last September. The victim came to the apartment to return items to an ex-girlfriend. Police say four people approached him and the victim says one person had a gun.
Jordyn Mitchell is serving at least three years in prison for her role in the robbery. Cardale Funches will be sentenced on Wednesday for a charge of robbery. Breanna Cochran awaits her trial next month. Dyous will have a pre-sentence investigation and sentenced on August 27th.