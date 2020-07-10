Electrical fire in West Leipsic home causes $30,000 in damage

A West Leipsic family was able to escape their home after an early morning fire caused thousands of dollars in damage.
The Leipsic Fire Department says they received a call just after 5:30 a.m. for smoke filling a house on the 100 block of Main Street. When they arrived, they discovered the fire within the walls of the kitchen and were able to contain the fire to just that room. The six occupants in the house all made it out safely thanks to their smoke detectors.
The preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue within the walls of the kitchen, and an estimated $30,000 of damage was caused.
The Red Cross was called in to help the family. The Ottawa and Miller City fire departments also helped at the scene.