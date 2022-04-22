Elida School’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

4/22/22 Press Release from Elida Local Schools:Elida Local Schools have been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from The NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Elida Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Elida's band program begins in 5th grade and includes concert band, jazz, marching, pep & symphonic bands. All totaled, the band students from all grades perform 55 programs each year, including seasonal concerts, parades and other events in school and the community. Elida band directors are Mr. John Stetler (High School) & Mr. Michael Reese (Middle School). According to Mr. Stetler, "The Elida Band Program is hopefully something that the entire community can be proud of. We're out in the public performing more than any other Elida group." Stetler has been with Elida Schools for 15 years.
Elida High School Marching Band performed in the Disney Magic Kingdom Parade on March 17, 2022. This was the fourth year the Elida Marching Band was selected to participate.
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world.
