Elida Village Council gives update on wastewater treatment plant

Elida Village Council gave an update at their meeting regarding the wastewater treatment plant project.
Tuesday evening, council met to discuss updates to the wastewater treatment plant that would put them in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) guidelines set to take effect in 2023, which requires wastewater overflow to be eliminated by 2023. Council approved a request for Jones & Henry Engineers to update the proposals from the numbers they have from 2014 for the project. Council has been very appreciative of the relationships they have had with all the other agencies involved in this process.
Dave Metzger, Elida Village Administrator said, “We’re very pleased. We’re one of the fortunate ones. We have a great, great relationship with all the EPA officials. I’ve sat down in a meeting within 3 feet of the directors and sit there and our area reps and everything, and we’ve had tremendous success working with them.”
Metzger stated they currently can treat 1 million gallons of water a day. With updates, they will bring that number to 5.5 million gallons a day.