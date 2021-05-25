Elida Village Council gives update on wastewater treatment plant

Elida Village Council gave an update at their meeting regarding the wastewater treatment plant project.

Elida Village Council gives update on wastewater treatment plant

Tuesday evening, council met to discuss updates to the wastewater treatment plant that would put them in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) guidelines set to take effect in 2023, which requires wastewater overflow to be eliminated by 2023. Council approved a request for Jones & Henry Engineers to update the proposals from the numbers they have from 2014 for the project. Council has been very appreciative of the relationships they have had with all the other agencies involved in this process.

Elida Village Council gives update on wastewater treatment plant

Dave Metzger, Elida Village Administrator said, “We’re very pleased. We’re one of the fortunate ones. We have a great, great relationship with all the EPA officials. I’ve sat down in a meeting within 3 feet of the directors and sit there and our area reps and everything, and we’ve had tremendous success working with them.”

Metzger stated they currently can treat 1 million gallons of water a day. With updates, they will bring that number to 5.5 million gallons a day.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.