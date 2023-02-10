Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are working with a contractor, ES Wagner, to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash.
"I-75 is one of the busiest freight routes in the country and we are working hard to get traffic moving again as soon as possible, but we will not sacrifice safety for convenience. Please continue to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and be patient as we work to repair the damage done in this crash," said ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley.
Drivers heading north on I-75 can use I-280 as an alternate route. Continue to monitor OHGO.com for updates on traffic conditions.