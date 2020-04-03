Families go on bear hunts in their neighborhoods

Keeping your kids entertained inside can be hard after a while. But residents of the Seven Oaks neighborhood have adopted a national trend to keep little ones entertained.
It's called the Bear Hunt. It challenges houses to put stuffed animals in their windows for families to search for while out and about. Seven Oaks resident, Micah Sobota and his wife, saw the fun on Facebook and decided to bring it to their neighborhood. He and his two sons went around putting flyers in their neighbor's mailboxes encouraging them to join in. They say there has been a great response, and it's been a good way to get the community together during this time.
"It's a stressful time right now with everything going on in the nation, the state, nation, Lima. But right now, when we can go home, come home, walk around and see animals. stuffed animals, throughout the neighborhood it's a big stress relief," says Micah Sobota.
His eldest son, Peyton says about the Bear Hunt, "It's fun, we don't get bored a lot. We see animals, new animals, we can see flamingos, elephants, even big teddy bears."
Sobota says he hopes other neighborhoods around Lima bring the Bear Hunt to their homes too.