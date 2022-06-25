Family honors lost loved one with a food drive to benefit others

A family finds a special way to honor a loved one they lost due to COVID. A food drive, in the memory of Emily Miller, was held at the Cridersville Fire Department Saturday morning. The Miller’s family says there was a constant stream of people dropping of canned and other food items. The food collected will be divided among the Cridersville Food Pantry, Mercy Unlimited, and God's Storehouse. Some other food items will be taken to the Cridersville Elementary school. Miller passed away at the end of last year and would have turned 34 next week. Her family is glad that her giving spirit will live on with this food drive that will benefit others.
“We just appreciate it. Emily knew everybody in town, Emily knew everybody. In her 33 years, she touched a lot of people’s hearts,” says Donna Brossman, Emily’s grandmother. “We are just so happy that we can give back to the area, to the school, to the food banks and we just appreciate everybody’s help. Because without the community, you know, the community sticks together, and they sure have helped us and our family.”
“Great community, great community,” adds Rick Miller, Emily’s father.
The family is looking to make this an annual food drive right around Emily’s birthday.
