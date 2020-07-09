Family Life Center of Auglaize County holds grand opening of new location

The Family Life Center of Auglaize County has expanded from the St. Marys location, adding a second location in the county.
The FLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new location in Wapakoneta. Some services offered include free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, STI testing for pregnant women, and parenting classes. Along with the many services, they also have a shop for baby needs. The opening of the second location will help prepare and give knowledge to pregnant women and families in the area.
Alyssa Lauck, the FLC’s Wapakoneta Director said, “Oh we are super excited. We know that this is a much-needed service here in Auglaize County and in Wapakoneta, and making it available to a whole other community, and a whole new group of people is something we are excited about.”
You can visit their website to find more information on the services and hours.