Finalists for 2022 Lima Allen County Chamber's Woman Owned Business of the Year award

In the world today, your business can be compromised by just a single click of the mouse. That is where Tomorrow's Technology Today comes in. Lisa Niekamp-Urwin started her company 20 years ago out of her home, now they are helping businesses nationwide manage their technology, stay compliant, and protect themselves from hackers that are trying to get their information.
“You know, we can’t work with everybody. But if we can provide education to anybody that wants to listen. You know, we really want to stop those lowlife thieves that are stealing from us, they are taking away what we worked so hard for,” says Niekamp-Urwin. “We want to help protect anyone that we can.”
Precision Falls Hair Care just celebrated their three-year anniversary of opening up on Cole Street. With 20 years of experience, Essie Falls says she wants her customers to feel like they are at home, and she is ready to help anyone with any hair texture look their best when they leave and for days after.
“Just making sure that they are very satisfied with whatever it is I do to their hair and actually knowledge on how to take care of their hair after they leave my salon,” says Falls. “Sometimes I have clients that come in, they will be like how did you curl it this way, or how did you do this. I will sit and actually teach them, how to do their hair, as I do their hair.”
The Meeting Place on Market began in 2003 just as a coffeehouse. Over time, Jennifer Brogee adapted her business to fit the needs of the community and to the strengths of her staff. They began to offer box lunches and in-house baked goods. Then the Meeting Place when big by selling gift baskets featuring coffee and baked goods online. Now they are reaching clients from across the country, but still finding ways to connect with people right here in Lima.
“We have a really great team here and I am really proud to work with all of these people,” says Brogee. “It has been a rough few years with the pandemic, we really had to change our model and change the way we did business. Our team really adapted with that, and I am excited to see where we are going to go in the future.”
Those were the three finalists for the Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award.
