Fire causes heavy damage to Lima home Saturday evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima and Shawnee Township Fire Departments battled a fire that left a home with extensive damage.

At 6:34 pm Saturday, the Lima Fire Department received a report of a duplex fully engulfed in flames in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Fire in the attic had traveled through the home into both residences and took firefighters around an hour to extinguish.

No residents were injured, but there were two cats inside the home. Both got out, but only one survived. The Lima Fire Department suspects the structure will be a total loss. The fire is still under investigation.

