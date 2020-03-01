First ever Lima YMCA boys basketball tournament

The Lima YMCA held their first-ever boys basketball tournament on Sunday with 25 teams from all over Northwest Ohio coming out to bring their A-game.
It was organized chaos as all three courts at the Y were filled with fans and players for the two-day basketball tournament. The 25 teams were split up into three age divisions, 3rd and 4th graders, 5th graders, and 6th graders.
Aaron Cross, the sport and health & wellness director at the YMCA says, “I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback which is fantastic. I was a little worried Friday coming into it of how it’s going to go, but it’s going pretty well so far so I’m pretty happy with it.”
The Lima YMCA offers many different youth programs and even one on one basketball training with Aaron. To find out more, visit their website at limaymca.net