First on the Moon to raffle artwork from famous Armstrong mural artist

California muralist John Cerny left a mark on Wapakoneta with the installment of his giant fixture of Neil Armstrong, and now one lucky person will win an additional piece of Cerny’s original artwork.
Cerny gifted the whole Wapak community his freestanding mural of Armstrong. To advertise the mural to fellow travelers, he created a 2x5 tailgate painting. After the mural was installed, Cerny also gifted the tailgate where it is on display at Riverside Art Center. Now, First on the Moon is raffling the painting off to interested residents. Tickets for the art raffle are $10 and can be purchased at the art center, Casa Chic, and Image Masters. The drawing will be held on December 6th at 3 pm.