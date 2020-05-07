Florists hopeful sales will be up this Mother's Day despite COVID-19 protocol

As this Mother’s Day approaches, many florists breathing a sigh of relief as the Governor’s Responsible Re-open of Ohio may save one of their biggest sales weekends of the year.
Haehn Florist in Wapakoneta has been open in a limited capacity with their greenhouse but have been slowly increasing sales since the announcement that retail can get back up and operating soon. They say their suppliers have been operating and are shipping fresh flowers just in time for mom’s big day. But along with many businesses they wanted to make sure what they are doing is following state guidelines during the pandemic.
Office Manager Dena Wireman explains, “We weren’t sure what to do so we definitely contacted the Health Department to make sure we were doing everything right. We didn’t want to do anything wrong. So, they said yes be open a little bit with the greenhouse. So, we didn’t have to completely shut down which was amazing. But we are glad to be back up and running a little bit especially during Mother’s Day weekend.”
Wireman says they expect to have 4 trucks out delivering along with their non-touch drive-through. She thinks they may even see bigger sales than in years past as this year’s flowers represent the “HUGS” you haven’t been able to give your mother.