Ford employees say racial discrimination exists, protest for cultural change throughout the Plant

Minority Ford employees say enough is enough.
A protest was organized outside the Lima Engine Plant on Friday to demand an overall cultural change from management and the Union Local 1219. Employees claim years of different forms of discrimination and hardly any consequences, some requiring help from outside agencies like the Civil Rights Commission.
"I’ve experienced and most of us have experienced some kind of racial injustice in one way or another," said John Latimer, a Ford employee. "I have over 11 years documented emails of letting them know of the things going on. And they know about it. The thing that bothers me the most is they know about it, but it goes under the rug."
Specific instances have been a stuffed monkey being hung up at a person's work area and a racial profanity inscribed on the side of a paper towel dispenser.
"There (have) been people in there that say, ‘they need to hire more of us,’" said Crystal Jones, another employee. "It was a white lady saying it to another white lady. ‘These blacks are lazy.’ not knowing that white woman is with a black man. And she came and told the union and let everyone know what was said. You want to know what happened to that white woman who said it? She was moved to the other side of the plant to cause more turmoil and more work hostility.
And that's how these employees described working at Ford. It’s caused them anxiety and panic attacks, some bad enough to warrant hospital trips.
Despite all this, they want to be at Ford, but they want everyone to be better. And that can start with hiring practices. The employees say management doesn’t nearly reflect the workers. They claim 170 management members and only three of them are African-Americans.
"I’d like to see more opportunities for people that are actually qualified," Antonio Clay said, another Ford employee. "We’ve had African-Americans with masters degrees and other forms of education and experience told that they were not experienced. However, some of the managerial staff that we have come from fast food services or ex-prison guards that lack the ability to communicate."
A Ford spokesperson was made aware of the protest and allegations.
*UPDATE* 6/19/20 7:17 p.m. Ford response: Ford is committed to racial and social justice. We are a company made up of extraordinary people of every race, religion, and background, all worthy of the same dignity. We view our differences as one of our great strengths. Efforts are ongoing at Lima Engine Plant to support a culture of belonging for all our team members and partners.
Specifically about the photo of the monkey: We do not and will not tolerate harassment, discrimination, violence or threats in our workplace or among our workforce and take all such complaints seriously. In this instance, we took action and this person is no longer employed by Ford Motor Company.