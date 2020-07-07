Former Basketball star sentenced for creating fake Drivers Ed documents

A former Lima basketball star has been sentenced for forging documents.
Greg Simpson has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, four years of probation, and 80 hours of community service, all for a charge of tampering with records. The prosecutor revealed in the summer of 2019, Simpson had been selling fake drivers education certificates to students. It allowed those students to jump right to taking their driver's test for a license. He was an employee at Lima City Schools during this and the prosecutor says at least six students were involved with four of them ending up in juvenile court.
"In the pre-sentence report reflects in fact, one of the individuals did have an accident during this period," said Randall Basinger, assistant Allen County prosecutor. "It's reflected in the pre-sentence report that he had obtained a driver's license without the proper training. He had struck two individuals on a bicycle."
"I've also reached out to these families of the kids expressing my apologies for poor judgment at the time," Simpson said. "And making the wrong decisions that involve juveniles. As far as the kids in--where I worked at, I worked the middle school. So I wasn't involved with the kids as far as in the high school, but I do know that what I did was wrong."
Simpson was named Ohio Mr. Basketball two times in the early 1990s. He will have to report to the Allen County Jail on Saturday morning.