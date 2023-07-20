Foster the Future seeking foster parents to provide safe, stable homes for Allen County children

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Too many children in Allen County are in need of a temporary home, and right now, there's not enough foster parents to fill that need.
Allen County Children Services held informational walk-in meetings for prospective foster parents as part of their Foster the Future initiative. Staff and current foster parents were available to explain all the requirements and share their experiences.
Many are surprised to learn that things like living in an apartment or being single don't necessarily disqualify them from fostering. Currently, there are children of all ages, but especially teenagers, waiting for a foster home.
"It's really a high need. You know, our number of foster parents over the years has really gone down and we have a lot of foster homes that are in the process of adopting that could end up with them not able to continue fostering on, so we want to replace and have more fresh homes to be able to provide for the kids," explained Ann Jenkins, the Special Services Supervisor for Allen County Children Services.
If you have any questions about fostering, you can call Allen County Children Services at (419)-227-8590 or visit their website.