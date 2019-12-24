Free Christmas dinner available at Lima VFW

If you are looking for some home cooking on Christmas, a group of local residents are inviting you to join them for lunch tomorrow(12/25/19).
This is the 17th year that the Lima Community Christmas Dinner Committee will be cooking up turkey, ham, dressing, and all the other trimmings for anyone that would want to join them and it is free. Since 2003, the volunteers have been giving up time with their own families to make sure that others are not alone during Christmas.
The free Christmas dinner is at the Lima VFW Post at 124 East Elm Street and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And if you need a ride to the dinner, the volunteers will pick up the tab to a Black and White Cab, just call them to set up a ride.