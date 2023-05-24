"Friends of Lima" hard at work preparing for parade and other Memorial Day activities

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Plans are falling into place for the return of the Lima Memorial Day Parade and organizers want to get the word out.
The "Friends of Lima" has been working hard on creating an event that has something for everyone. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. heading south on Main Street from Northland Plaza to Lima's Town Square. A military flyover is scheduled at 10:24 during the parade. They will also have acapella groups singing the National Anthem along the route, gifts for the children, and a special group of men to be honored.
"We have got five of our oldest veterans as our grand marshals, and after the grand marshals march in the parade they are having a wreath laying at noon and a pow-wow sit-down talk sessions with these hundred-year-old centurion veterans of our community to have a question and answer," explained Aaron Poling, Friends of Lima.
Again the parade starts at 10 a.m. with a variety of events following starting at 11 a.m. at the 311 Building on East Market Street. It will include a hog roast, food trucks, and parade awards. The wreath-laying ceremony will begin at noon at the VFW Post 1275 on East Elm Street. Poling says there is still time to enter the parade by calling 419-234-5266.