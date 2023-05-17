Friends of Lima is inviting the community out for the exciting return of Lima's Memorial Day Parade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A long-time Memorial Day tradition is getting ready for its big return in Lima.
The Friends of Lima is inviting the public out for the return of the Veterans Memorial Day Parade which hasn't happened since 2019. Also on that day, there will be a military flyover, and 15 singers stationed down Main Street who will be singing the National Anthem in unison to start the parade. Ray Bernacchi and Billy Marchal, and three other veterans have been picked to serve as this year's grand marshals for the parade. Both are happy to see its return.
"I have been involved in one other military parade. That was 1944 with the U.S. Navy in downtown Chicago on Navy Day. So, I am pleased to see people part of the new parade in Lima," says Ray Bernacchi, Grand Marshal.
"I don't know why it had been delayed for so many years. But I think we got a company out here that putting it on and doing a great job.," adds Billy Marchal, Grand Marshal.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day and will be traveling down Main Street from Northland Plaza to the roundabout downtown. Following the parade, there will be wreath laying and hog roast at the VFW, which will start around 11.