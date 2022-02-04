From sledding to snowball fights, lots of fun at Faurot Park after storm

A good old-fashioned snowball fight broke out today on Sled Hill in Faurot Park. Of course, there was sledding too. But lots of fun was had in the snow on Friday.
It was the kids versus the adults early on in the big snowball fight and no one was safe from a snowball in their face! Lots of laughs as the snow was flying. Eventually, there were trips up and down Sled Hill. Dragging the sled up the hill and getting in position was worth it to take the fast ride to the bottom.
"Just having fun and having a great time," said Nememiah Ramsey, who was enjoying the snow. We then asked which was more fun, sledding or snowball fight and Ramsey responded with, "Technically snowball fighting because I don't have to walk up that big hill."
"And we went together, we first went up that hill, she, you got hit in the face with the snow didn't you?" asked Lilly Farmer, to her friend Layla Meeker. "So we went down that hill and we went really fast but then she kept getting hit in the face with snow and hard to see and trying to steer and then we crashed into something, I'm don't know what it was."
"Yeah, we crashed into that little boy, I don't know where that little boy is," added Layla Meeker, a sledder at the park.
"I don't know, we almost hit a little boy," said Farmer.
"I got hit with a snowball and I hit people, I hit my brother and my friends and that, I had so much fun," commented Noah Ramsey, who was having fun in the snow.
Sunshine and temperatures warming to the upper 20s this weekend will make it perfect to head outside and enjoy the snow.
